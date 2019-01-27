Five dead in Louisiana shootings

Five people have been confirmed dead in a succession of shootings in on Saturday (local time), confirmed.

According to CNN, two shootings took place in Louisiana- in and Livingston parishes.

21-year-old is suspected to have killed his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50 years old, in Gonzalez town, Parish Sheriff's Office stated.

He is also suspected to have killed three people in the neighbouring Livingston Parish, where victims Billy, and were found dead earlier, Sheriff's office said.

Dakota has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and home invasion.

Investigators are currently ascertaining the motive behind the shootings.

