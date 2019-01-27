Five dead in Louisiana shootings

JUST IN
ANI  |  US 

Five people have been confirmed dead in a succession of shootings in Louisiana on Saturday (local time), law enforcement authorities confirmed.

According to CNN, two shootings took place in Louisiana- in Ascension and Livingston parishes.

21-year-old Dakota Theriot is suspected to have killed his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50 years old, in Gonzalez town, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office stated.

He is also suspected to have killed three people in the neighbouring Livingston Parish, where victims Billy, Summer and Tanner Earnest were found dead earlier, Livingston Parish Sheriff's office said.

Dakota has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and home invasion.

Investigators are currently ascertaining the motive behind the shootings.

First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 03:40 IST

