UK: Pak-origin Sajid Javid announces prime ministerial bid

The incumbent Home Secretary and former banker Sajid Javid on Monday announced his bid to run for the post of the leader of the Conservative party and the next prime minister of the UK after Theresa May resigned from the position amid Brexit chaos.
"I'm standing to be the next leader of @Conservatives & Prime Minister of our great country. We need to restore trust, bring unity and create new opportunities across the UK. First and foremost, we must deliver Brexit. Join @TeamSaj to help me do just that," Javid tweeted.
This comes as the Nigel Farage-led Brexit Party surged ahead in the recently culminated multi-country European Parliament elections, with the public giving both the Conservatives and the Labour Party a drubbing over the Brexit mess.
May's previously-negotiated Withdrawal Agreement was rejected thrice by the British Parliament while the Labour's failure to show their complete support for a second referendum is being perceived as the reasons behind the European Parliament results. Furthermore, the results are also being taken as the public's resolve to go through with Brexit.
At least eight contenders have made their prime ministerial aspirations clear, including the British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock, MP Boris Johnson, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Jeremy Hunt, and Development Secretary Rory Stewart and former Work and Pension Minister Esther McVey.
May is set to step down as the leader of the Conservatives on June 7.
