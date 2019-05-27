PM Modi congratulated by N Korean counterpart on electoral win

was greeted by his North Korean counterpart on Monday on his electoral win at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Kim Jae-ryong, of the Cabinet in DPRK, congratulated PM @narendramodi on being elected to office for the second term," Raveesh Kumar, the for the (MEA) tweeted.

Relations between and DPR Korea have been generally characterised by friendship, cooperation and understanding, according to the MEA.

"As members of the Non-Aligned Movement, there is a commonality of views between the two on many international issues, like Disarmament, South-South Cooperation, etc," the ministry said.

has voiced its support for the reduction of tensions in the Korean Peninsula, along with the reunification of the two Koreas through peaceful means and direct dialogue between them.

and undertake "regular and meaningful" exchange of views on bilateral issues through the mechanism of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).

Wishes have been pouring in for PM Modi ever since it became clear that his party along with its allies had secured a thumping majority in the

Scores of leaders, right from in the East to the in the West, have wished the on being re-elected for a second term.

BJP secured 303 seats, which is 22 more than it got in the 2014 elections. Along with its allies, the NDA took its tally up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha.

