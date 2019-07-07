UK to earmark PS18 million to counter fake news

The United Kingdom has decided to earmark 18 million pounds to counter disinformation and fake news across Eastern Europe and strengthen independent media in the Western Balkans.

The money will be allocated from the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) over a period of three years.

"With only 10 per cent of the world's population having access to free media, fake news and disinformation continue to undermine and destabilise societies," an official release quoted Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt as saying on Sunday.

"The funding will support journalists working in some of the most repressive societies and step up the attack against fake news," he added.

The release outlined the UK's position as a global leader in countering disinformation, especially after the Salisbury incident.

The decision on the funding comes days before the UK is set to host the Global Conference for Media Freedom this week.

The package is part of a 100-million pound, five-year commitment by the UK to counter disinformation and support independent media in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

