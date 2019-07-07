Turkey neutralises 61 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Turkish military forces have neutralised at least 61 terrorists from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) as part of its ongoing anti-terrorism operation in the northern part of Iraq, officials said.

In a statement, Turkey's defence ministry said that a total of 110 mines and improvised explosives were destroyed by the armed forces, as part of 'Operation Claw' launched on May 27 against the terror group in Hakurk region in northern Iraq, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Turkish troops also destroyed 151 shelters and ammunition depots used by the PKK.

The Turkish armed forces are conducting raids against the terror group in northern Iraq to clear out their training camps.

The PKK has been listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union (EU). Its terror campaign against Turkey is on for three decades now, which has resulted in the killing of more than 40,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)