Ultimatum to Congress MLAs Alpesh, Zala to quit party

MLA on Wednesday said that Kshatriya Sena's core committee has given an ultimatum to him, and Bharatji to leave the party amid speculation that they may join the BJP.

"In a meeting, Kshatriya Thakor Sena core committee passed a resolution and served an ultimatum to us to leave the party," said Zala.

" is currently out of the state. A decision will be taken when he comes back. If my supporters insist that I leave the party, I won't defer the decision," he said.

On March 7, Zala, a close friend of Alpesh, had told ANI that the BJP contacted him regarding joining the party.

Alpesh, who came to limelight due to his quota agitation some years back, joined the in 2017 ahead of the last polls and was elected from Radhanpur.

