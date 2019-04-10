ECI notice to KCR for violating poll code based on VHP complaint

The (ECI) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Chandrashekhar Rao finding him prima facie guilty of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during a March 17 rally in

In its notice to the and President of Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Commission stated: "The Commission has received a complaint from M Rama Raju, State president, wherein the complainant has stated that you have tried to secure votes by passing derogatory remarks "EE HINDU GAALU......BONDU GAALU......DIKKUMALINA......DARIDMPU GAALTI" and DESHAM LO AGGI PETALE, GATTAR LEVALE" against Hindus while addressing an election rally at on March 17."

MCC came into force right after the ECI announced the schedule for on March 10.

"Commission, is prima facie, of the opinion that by making the aforesaid statement which has the potential of disturbing harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities, and appealing to communal feelings, you have violated the above said provisions of the Model Code of Conduct," the notice read.

The Commission has asked the to submit explanation in this regard on or before April 12.

