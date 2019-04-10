JUST IN
UP: 5-year-old girl raped and murdered in Ghaziabad

A five-year-old girl was raped and killed by a rickshaw puller in Muradnagar, police said on Wednesday.

"The man named Mahajan has confessed to rape and murder of the girl," said Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar. "He will be produced in the court. The post-mortem confirmed that the child was raped."

The girl was reportedly kidnapped from her house and taken to a nearby farm before being raped and later killed.

