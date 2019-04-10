UP: 5-year-old girl raped and murdered in Ghaziabad

A five-year-old girl was raped and killed by a rickshaw puller in Muradnagar, police said on Wednesday.

"The man named Mahajan has confessed to rape and murder of the girl," said of Police "He will be produced in the court. The post-mortem confirmed that the child was raped."

The girl was reportedly kidnapped from her house and taken to a nearby farm before being raped and later killed.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)