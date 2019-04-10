UP: 5-year-old girl raped and murdered in Ghaziabad

-
ALSO READ
Students pull rickshaws on V Day to show their appreciation
2 held for killing e-rickshaw driver
Nearly 800 vehicles impounded for flouting norms in Noida, Gr Noida
Five men arrested for stealing over 1000 batteries from vehicles, e-rickshaws in Delhi
E-rickshaw driver arrested in Delhi for kidnapping 4-yr-old boy
-
A five-year-old girl was raped and killed by a rickshaw puller in Muradnagar, police said on Wednesday.
"The man named Mahajan has confessed to rape and murder of the girl," said Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar. "He will be produced in the court. The post-mortem confirmed that the child was raped."
The girl was reportedly kidnapped from her house and taken to a nearby farm before being raped and later killed.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU