UP: Case against OSD to Madhya Pradesh CM over property dispute

A case has been registered against Pragya Richa Srivastava, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, and her husband Manu Srivastava, at George Town police station by a lawyer for allegedly threatening and verbally abusing him over a property dispute.

"The case was registered against Pragya Srivastava and her husband on the directions of the court. It has not been ascertained yet whether she is an officer or not. Ashok Pandey has registered the FIR claiming a property dispute," Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Atul Sharma told reporters here.

Advocated Ashok Kumar Pandey said he has been in living in a house located on Lov Dar road under the Rent Agreement Act. He claimed that Late Veena Srivastava, mother-in-law of Pragya signed an agreement to sell him the house.

He claimed that after Veena's death, Pragya and her husband have been forcing him to vacate the house.

Pandey alleged that he was beaten up by four men, allegedly on the direction of Pragya and her husband. He also claimed that the police did not register his complaint, due to which he moved the court and an FIR was registered.

