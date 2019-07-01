Air hostess suicide: Court dismisses bail plea filed by Anissia Batra's husband

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea filed by Mayank Singhvi, husband of flight attendant Anissia Batra who committed suicide in July last year.

Batra's parents have accused Singhvi of physically abusing and harassing their daughter for money, which ultimately forced her to kill herself.

The Delhi-based air hostess had jumped off the terrace of her house over a heated argument with her husband. Before her death, the air hostess had reportedly sent a message to her friend on WhatsApp, stating that she was locked up in a room by Singhvi. She had also asked her friend to inform the police of the same.

Soon after Batra's death, the police had arrested her husband.

In November last year, the viscera report of Batra had pointed out that she was under the influence of alcohol when she committed suicide.

The Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in its report had confirmed the presence of 298mg/100ml of alcohol in Batra's blood sample.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)