UP Congress leaders meet Priyanka, suggest clarity on ideological issues

general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met party leaders from Uttar Pradesh on Friday as part of her efforts to strengthen the organisation and was urged to appoint office bearers who are loyal and prepared to struggle for the party.

Sources said party leaders also laid emphasis more ideological clarity on current issues and urged her to increase frequency of her visits to the state.

Party sources said former Union minister Jiten Prasada laid emphasis on greater ideological clarity to counter ruling party's aggressive campaign on various issues and on putting forth party’s perspective early.

His remarks assume significance as the party has seen difference among its leaders on repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir with some leaders supporting the Centre’s move.

There also have been some differences among leaders on the approach to work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former MP Rajaram Pal suggested that the should give responsibility to leaders who have potential and energy.

Former Union minister Ram Lal Rahi said that the task of enrolling members should be carried out with honesty.

The could win only one seat in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections.

A meeting of party's training department would be held here on September 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)