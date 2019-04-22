Congress releases list of six candidates for Delhi Lok Sabha seats

-
ALSO READ
Sheila Dikshit turns down AAP alliance offer
Maken writes to Delhi Assembly speaker expressing 'disappointment' over frequent special sessions
No talks on alliance with AAP yet: Sheila Dikshit
Maken confident of Congress-AAP tying up in Delhi
AAP govt making false promises to people ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Dikshit
-
The Congress on Monday announced the names of six candidates for Delhi Lok Sabha seats , fielding former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi, Ajay Maken from New Delhi and J P Agarwal from Chandni Chowk.
The Congress also fielded Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, Rajesh Lilothia from North-West Delhi and Mahbal Mishra from West Delhi.
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed as the Rahul Gandhi led party wanted a tie up only in Delhi while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wanted the alliance to be forged in Haryana as well.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU