US: 11 killed in Virginia Beach shooting

At least 11 people were killed while six others sustained injuries after a gunman opened fire at a municipal centre in the US city of on Friday (local time), police said.

The suspect, who died at the scene, was a longtime employee in the public utility department, reported Sputnik quoting Police at a press conference shortly after the incident.

"This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," said "The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbor, colleagues," according to the

The mass shooting took place in Building 2 of the municipal center, according to police.

The injured have been taken to the General Hospital for treatment. Among the injured, one is a who was "saved by his vest," police said.

FBI officials are also on the scene to assist the local authorities with an investigation on the incident.

Further details are awaited.

