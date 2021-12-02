US, Australia, UK sign agreement for delivery of nuclear-powered submarines

In a bid to enhance trilateral security partnership called "AUKUS", the US, and the United Kingdom have engaged in an 18-month consultation period to seek an optimal pathway for delivery of nuclear-powered submarines, President Joe Biden said a White House statement on Wednesday (local time).

The agreement for the Exchange of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information among the three countries would permit parties to communicate and exchange Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information and would provide authorization to share certain Restricted Data.

"Pursuant to the enhanced trilateral security partnership called "AUKUS" announced earlier this year, our three governments are engaging in an 18-month consultation period to seek an optimal pathway for delivery of nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy at the earliest achievable date. The Agreement would permit the three Parties to communicate and exchange Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information and would provide authorization to share certain Restricted Data as may be needed during trilateral discussions, thereby enabling full and effective consultations," the statement issued by Joe Biden read.

Biden also said that the agreement among the US, Australia, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (the UK) has met all statutory requirements.

"I have determined that the United Kingdom and Australia, by participating with the pursuant to arrangements, are making substantial and material contributions to the mutual defence and security. The United Kingdom is a party to the North Atlantic Treaty, and is a party to Australia, New Zealand, and Security Treaty," he said urging for Congress' favourable consideration to the agreement.

