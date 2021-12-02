World Food Program seeks $2.6 bn to help Afghans in need of food assistance

The United Nations' World Food Program (WFP) has sought the aid of USD 2.6 billion from the communities to help people in

The WFP on Wednesday informed that about 23 million Afghans are in need of urgent food assistance with an aid of USD 2.6 billion required to reach them in the coming year.

"Humanitarian needs in [Afghanistan] have increased with all 34 provinces facing a crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity. As a result, some 23 million Afghans require urgent food assistance, a figure never seen before," the WFP said in a statement.

"This includes more than three million children who are at risk of severe hunger and the life-threatening consequences of malnutrition,".

"The WFP is seeking USD 2.6 billion for its operations in over the coming year," the UN program informed.

As reported by Sputnik new agency, remote areas of Afghanistan have been facing food insecurity due to a combination of prolonged drought, economic collapse, conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN said.

This has led to an 80 per cent rise in the cost of bread - a staple food for many families in the country - the release noted.

Meanwhile, WFP Afghanistan Director Mary-Ellen McGroarty has also called on the community to separate humanitarian imperative from political discussions. The report came nearly three months after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban took over power in the country, Afghan women have also been struggling to get their basic rights to study and work.

