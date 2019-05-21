US not trying to set up negotiations with Iran: Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday clarified that the US has not reached out to Iran for talks.
He also said that Tehran has to approach Washington if it wants to negotiate.
"The Fake News put out a typically false statement, without any knowledge that the United States was trying to set up a negotiation with Iran. This is a false report," Trump wrote in a tweet without specifying any report.
"Iran will call us if and when they are ever ready. In the meantime, their economy continues to collapse - very sad for the Iranian people!" he tweeted.
