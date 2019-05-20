8 dead as boat carrying football team capsizes in Uganda

Ugandan authorities on Monday confirmed that at least eight people died, while several others are missing after a boat carrying a team and its fans capsized amidst a on here on Sunday.

The exact number of people on the boat is unknown. Rescue operations are on, as fishermen and a marine unit have rescued more than 30 people from the scene, according to

The incident occurred just a few minutes after the boat left the dock in Hoima. The team, along with its fans, was travelling to a match when the vessel capsized during a

The death toll is expected to rise as the passengers were not wearing life jackets.

Scores of people have lost their lives in in similar ways. At least 35 people lost their lives after a cruise boat capsized on last year. Before that, at least 30 members of a team and its fans died after a boat they were partying on capsized on

