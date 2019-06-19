JUST IN
Uttarakhand Assembly session to begin on June 24

The Monsoon Session of the Uttarakhand Assembly will be held from June 24, Governor Baby Rani Maurya said here on Wednesday.

As per the official notification, the session will commence at 11 PM.

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all the five seats in the state.

The BJP government in the state is led by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

