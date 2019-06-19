Former beauty queen Ushoshi Sengupta harassed in Kolkata, 7 held

Seven people have been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly chasing and attacking Ushoshi Sengupta, and vandalising the app-based cab she was travelling in, Police said.

Sengupta, was attacked on 11.40 pm on Monday when she was travelling with her friend in an cab. The Miss Universe 2010 posted on about the incident alleging that a gang of miscreants tried to drag her out from the cab.

Ina post, wrote about the incident and claimed that she was travelling with her friend in an when few boys in a bike came and hit the car in front of the under station area. Subsequently, the boys stopped the car at intersection and Jawaharlal Road crossing in

"In a fraction of second there were 15 boys and they all started banging the and dragging the out," she alleged.

"Last night 17th June 2019 at around 11:40 pm I took an from JW Marriott I was accompanied by my colleague. We were taking a left turn from the crossing towards Elgin while few boys in a bike (without helmet) came and hit the Uber. To which they stopped the bike and started yelling at the

The boys followed us till my colleague's house and right when we were dropping him near lake gardens govt housing, 6 of the boys in 3 bikes came and stopped my car, threw stones, broke the car. Dragged me out and tried to break my phone to delete the video. My colleague jumped out out of fear and I was completely shaken. I came out started shouting by now the locals had come out," she said.

"All the seven accused were arrested on Tuesday. A detail enquiry is going on into the allegations lodged by the complainant," police said.

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Rahit, Fardeen Khan, Sheikh Sabir Ali, Sheikh Gani, Sheikh Imran Ali, Sheikh and

