Uttarakhand CM reviews arrangements for Char Dham Yatra

Chief Minister on Sunday reviewed the arrangements for the ' Yatra' in the state.

"Road connectivity, air connectivity and have been improved in view of the devotees who come to the The work on the All-Weather Road has been stopped at the moment so that passengers do not have problems," said

"In view of the health of the devotees, vans have also been arranged and the helicopter service will also be used in an emergency. This has been arranged because the involves 20 kilometres of hiking journey between the Yamunotri and Kedarnath. Keeping this in view, teams of doctor and paramedical staff have been deployed at intervals of two kilometres and arrangement of bonfires has been made to keep the devotees warm," he added.

Arrangements have also been made for the accommodation of 8000 devotees in Kedarnath. Despite the elections, an inflow of devotees is expected to be higher, especially after May 20.

The circuit of four ancient pilgrimage sites in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, i.e., Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath is referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra'.

