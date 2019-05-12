Stray bullet hits polling official in Bihar

An election official was injured after being hit by a bullet inadvertently fired from a home guard's rifle at a polling booth here on Sunday.
Shivendra Kishor, a government teacher, got injured at booth number 275 in Madhopur Sunder village which falls under Shyampur Bhataha police station of the district.
Sheohar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rakesh Kumar said, "The official was hit after a bullet was mistakenly fired from the home guard's rifle while he was cleaning it before the voting started."
Kishor, a resident of Ratrava village in Sitamarhi, was immediately rushed to the District Government Hospital here. Later, he was referred to HKMC Hospital in neighbouring Muzaffarpur district.
Voting is underway for eight Lok Sabha seats in the sixth phase of the general elections in Bihar.
Polling is also being held on all ten seats in Haryana, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, seven in Delhi and four in Jharkhand.
Counting of votes will be held on May 23.
