Fully vaccinated? You may not need RT-PCR test result for domestic travel

-
ALSO READ
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
Yamuna body gets Rs 3,725 cr loan from SBI to develop airport in Jewar
BCCI meet: Ganguly to focus on T20 WC, IPL and domestic players' pay
IPL 2021: Two Covid cases in CSK contingent; practice session cancelled
Covid-19 crisis: 5 tonnes of oxygen concentrators dispatched from US
-
New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The Central government is mulling over a mechanism to enable hassle-free domestic air travel and to do away with the mandatory RT-PCR report for those passengers who have received both jabs of a COVID-19 vaccine.
"A joint team from several ministries and stakeholders, including the Health Department, are in discussion to take a final decision on allowing travelling by air without an RT-PCR test for those who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine," Minister of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Hardeep Singh Puri told ANI.
He added that this decision will not be taken alone by the MoCA, nodal agencies, including health experts who are working with the government will also contribute towards making a decision in the interests of passengers.
At present, domestic passengers are mandatorily asked to produce negative RT-PCR report before travelling to some states, where active COVID-19 cases are still high.
"Health is a state subject, and to ask passengers for a negative RT-PCR report before they enter a state is solely the right of that particular state," Puri added.
Meanwhile, the concept of 'vaccine passport' for passengers travelling internationally is also being contemplated, to which India has raised objections and termed it as a 'discriminatory idea'.
"Expressed India's concern and strong opposition to 'Vaccine Passport' at this juncture of the pandemic. With vaccine coverage as a percentage of population in developing countries is still low compared to developed countries, such an initiative could prove to be highly discriminatory," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told at the meeting of G7 countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU