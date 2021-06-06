ICG airlifts S Korean in need of medical attention from oil tanker off Goa

-
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday airlifted a South Korean national, who needed urgent medical attention, from an oil tanker ship off the Goa coast to a hospital near the state's Dabolim airport, an official statement said.
The oil tanker ship named ELIM, which sails under the South Korean flag, had left the Kandla port in Gujarat on June 3 and was near the Goa coast when it sent a message for help.
"In a swift and coordinated rescue ops, Captain of MT ELIM, (South) Korean national facing severe medical emergency airlifted by the ICG," it said on Twitter.
The ICG's Chetak helicopter airlifted the person amid gusting winds on Sunday morning, it said.
"Patient brought ashore and shifted to SMRC hospital, Goa. Condition stable," it added.
