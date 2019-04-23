Vijender Singh to file nomination from South Delhi LS seat

Boxer today will file his nomination from South seat as a candidate.

"I'm happy that has given me a responsibility to serve the people. As the son of a driver, I understand the plight of the poor. I'll reach out to people to understand their problems," Vijender told ANI.

"I can't see any Modi wave anywhere. People have identified the real face. Youth just want employment, they say 'jumlon se peth nahi bharega," he added.

Singh has been pitted against BJP's sitting and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Raghav Chadha.

goes to poll on May 12 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Counting of votes will begin on May 23.

