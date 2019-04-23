CEO of Kerala denies EVM glitches in Kovalam booth

The (CEO) of has denied reports of technical glitches in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in a booth in which falls under the constituency.

on Tuesday clarified that news about every vote cast against the hand symbol of was showing lotus symbol on at booth number 151 in is false.

"There is a piece of false news spreading that 151 polling booth in that every vote is being cast for lotus. Every media is carrying the news similar to the one that happened in (AP). We double checked and no such thing is happening," said Meena.

In Kerala, as many as 227 candidates are contesting on all the 20 seats in the state in the third phase of the polls. Wayanad constituency is considered the main focus as is contesting from this seat for the first time. He is in the fray with 19 other candidates.

Besides Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, elections are underway in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alanthur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara and Pathanamthitta.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)