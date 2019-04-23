Lok Sabha 2019: Harsimrat Kaur to contest from Bathinda, Sukhbir Badal from Ferozepur

-
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Patron Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday announced that Sukhbir Singh Badal will contest from Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency and Harsimrat Kaur Badal will contest from Bathinda constituency in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
In Bathinda, Kaur will be contesting against MLA Sukhbir Singh Khaira who has recently floated a new political quarter - Punjab Ekta Party after severing ties with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Congress has fielded Gidderbaha MLA Raja Amrinder Singh Warring from this Lok Sabha seat.
Sukhbir Badal is currently MLA from Jalalabad and had last contested the Lok Sabha polls in 1999 from Faridkot. Both Bathinda and Ferozepur are traditional strongholds of SAD-BJP.
