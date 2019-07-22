Visakhapatnam: School bus rams into electric pole, no causalities

A school bus crashed into an electric pole near Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Monday after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

No causalities have been reported in the incident.

The bus driver fled the spot while the children were rescued by the residents.

The electric pole fell on the road after the bus of Bashyam School rammed into it resulting in two electric wires coming in contact with the bus.

Residents expressed concern over the accident.

