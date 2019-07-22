JUST IN
Fire at MTNL's Bandra building, no injuries reported

A level-4 fire erupted at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building here in Bandra area on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 3 pm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) immediately rushed its fire brigades and firefighting personnel to the spot.

Approximately 100 people are reportedly trapped on the terrace of the building.

As many as 14 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.

According to MFB, no injuries or casualties were reported so far.

