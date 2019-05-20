Vivek Oberoi slammed for 'bizarre' tweet about Aishwarya Rai's relationship

While the whole nation is looking forward to the final verdict of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vivek Oberoi decided to take a dig at the exit polls with a tasteless joke referring to his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai and her relationships, and is now being slammed for it.
Earlier today, Vivek tweeted a collage of three images featuring him, Aishwarya, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya's seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya.
The post referred to Salman and Aishwarya's relationship as the 'opinion poll', Vivek and Aishwarya's affair as the 'exit poll' and her current family with husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya as the 'final result.'
While the actor might have posted the tweet thinking it is funny, the Twitterverse did not share the same feeling. Many called him out for posting the bizarre tweet.
"This is in such poor taste.. ones personal life is not to be discussed here.. remember there are 4 individuals who are father/ mother/ brother /sister .. and everyone has moved on .. shame," a user commented on the post.
Comparing the way Salman addresses Aishwarya in public with Vivek's tweet, a user wrote, "One there is Salman Khan who doesn't event take Aishwarya's name without her full name (i.e. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and then there is vivek oberoi who is so shameless that he is not only sharing such a disrespectful meme but also dragging a minor into this. Shame on you."
"Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing!," wrote another.
Another user wrote, "You tweeting this pic is a sign that Aishwarya made a sensible decision."
"This is disgusting...She has a daughter now and is living a happily married life. A fan of vivek oberoi but this is disgusting," another user commented.
Calling the tweet disgusting and disappointing many asked the actor to take the tweet down and apologise.
Vivek is currently awaiting the release of his film, 'PM Narendra Modi', a biopic on the life of India's Prime Minister. After many delays, the biopic is finally set to release on May 24.
Earlier today, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled a new poster of PM Narendra Modi featuring the latest release date.
