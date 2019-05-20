Vivek Oberoi slammed for 'bizarre' tweet about Aishwarya Rai's relationship

While the whole nation is looking forward to the final verdict of 2019 elections, decided to take a dig at the exit polls with a tasteless joke referring to his ex-girlfriend and her relationships, and is now being slammed for it.

Earlier today, Vivek tweeted a collage of three images featuring him, Aishwarya, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya's seven-year-old daughter

The post referred to Salman and Aishwarya's relationship as the 'opinion poll', Vivek and Aishwarya's affair as the 'exit poll' and her current family with husband Abhishek and daughter as the 'final result.'

While the might have posted the tweet thinking it is funny, the Twitterverse did not share the same feeling. Many called him out for posting the bizarre tweet.

"This is in such poor taste.. ones personal life is not to be discussed here.. remember there are 4 individuals who are father/ mother/ brother /sister .. and everyone has moved on .. shame," a user commented on the post.

Comparing the way Salman addresses Aishwarya in public with Vivek's tweet, a user wrote, "One there is who doesn't event take Aishwarya's name without her full name (i.e. Bachchan) and then there is who is so shameless that he is not only sharing such a disrespectful meme but also dragging a minor into this. Shame on you."

"Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing!," wrote another.

Another user wrote, "You tweeting this pic is a sign that Aishwarya made a sensible decision."

"This is disgusting...She has a daughter now and is living a happily married life. A fan of but this is disgusting," another user commented.

Calling the tweet disgusting and disappointing many asked the to take the tweet down and apologise.

Vivek is currently awaiting the release of his film, 'PM Narendra Modi', a biopic on the life of India's After many delays, the biopic is finally set to release on May 24.

Earlier today, unveiled a new poster of featuring the latest release date.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)