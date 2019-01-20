Vyapam scam: CBI gives clean chit to former MP minister

In a major breakthrough in the Vyapam scam, the (CBI) gave a clean chit to former and seven others on Saturday.

The investigation agency said that Sharma and the seven others accused were given a clean chit due to lack of evidence in the case.

Furthermore, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against 26 people in connection to the

On December 18 last year, a CBI court in had sentenced Manoj, an accused in the case, to five years in prison.

The is an admission and recruitment fraudulent scheme, beginning in 1995, involving politicians, senior officials and in the Professional Examination Board (MPPEB).

The admission and recruitment scam that was unearthed in 2013 pertains to alleged irregularities in the PMT-2013 examination conducted by the MPPEB, popularly known as 'Vyapam' (Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal).

