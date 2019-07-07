WB: 31 BMC councillors threaten to resign

-
ALSO READ
WB replaces Bidhannagar Police Commissioner 4 times
EC replaces Kolkata police commissioner, 3 other Bengal top cops
Election Commission removes Kolkata Police chief
Bidhannagar mayor stripped of his powers, councillors want him
Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta's fate likely to be decided
-
As many as 36 councillors on Sunday threatened to resign from the TMC if Sabyasachi Dutta continues as the Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), sources said.
Earlier in the day, a meeting was called by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim at the party headquarters, where the councillors submitted a memorandum demanding Dutta's resignation for his anti-party comments.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU