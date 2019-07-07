WB: 31 BMC councillors threaten to resign

As many as 36 councillors on Sunday threatened to resign from the TMC if Sabyasachi Dutta continues as the Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), sources said.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was called by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim at the party headquarters, where the councillors submitted a memorandum demanding Dutta's resignation for his anti-party comments.

