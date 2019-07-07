Criminals ruling the roost in UP: Akhilsh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said there is a deluge of crimes in the state and the situation is anarchic.

"The review meetings of the Chief Minister and DGP have become fruitless. The criminals are running the government by proxy in the state. There is anarchy in the state," said a note issued by the Samajwadi Party.

"In Mainpuri, there was a case of gang-rape of a woman. When the woman's husband went to complain in the police station, he was beaten brutally by the police and locked up in jail," it added.

"In Lucknow, a young woman was molested in the TB hospital. There are several other incidents which make one wonder whether there is rule of law in the state. The BJP leaders are giving the criminals protection," read the note.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)