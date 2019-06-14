WB: BJP worker 'shot dead by TMC goons'

A (BJP) worker, named Saraswati Das, was allegedly shot dead by miscreants in in West Bengal's North 24 district.

The BJP has claimed that Das, a housewife, was killed by TMC goons.

"Saraswati Das, BJP was brutally shot dead by TMC goons in Law and order has totally collapsed in where no one is safe. Mamata Banerjee is also of West Bengal," read a post on the official handle of BJP's unit.

Das played an active role for the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

