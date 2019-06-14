WB: BJP worker 'shot dead by TMC goons'

JUST IN
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, named Saraswati Das, was allegedly shot dead by miscreants in Basirhat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The BJP has claimed that Das, a housewife, was killed by TMC goons.

"Saraswati Das, BJP worker was brutally shot dead by TMC goons in Basirhat. Law and order has totally collapsed in West Bengal where no one is safe. Mamata Banerjee is also Home Minister of West Bengal," read a post on the official Twitter handle of BJP's West Bengal unit.

Das played an active role for the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 08:06 IST

