Mortal remains of CRPF personnel killed in Anantnag terror attack reaches his hometown in Ghazipur

Mortal remains of (CRPF) personnel killed in and Kashmir's Anantnag terror attack has arrived at his residence in Jaitpura village.

The body was brought to his residence on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday by road after being flown from to

Thousands of villagers gathered to pay homage to the slain Army jawan and were constantly chanting slogans of "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Mahesh Zindabad" while fluttering the tricolour.

visited the deceased CRPF constable's house to meet his family and gave assurance to extend all possible assistance.

According to local sources, the CRPF personnel will be accorded full state funeral in the morning near in presence of the officials of district administration and CRPF.

Five CRPF personnel attained martyrdom and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday.

Terrorists carried out a stand-off firing attack at Road in Anantnag at about 4:50 pm hours on Wednesday.

Among those dead are ASI (Jhajjar, Haryana), ASI Nirod Sarma (Nalbari, Assam), CT Satendra Kumar (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh), CT (Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh) and CT (Dewas, Madhya Pradesh).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)