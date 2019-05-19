WB: Special ink mark placed on TMC symbol on EVM, says BJP leader Anupam Hazra

(BJP) candidate from Jadavpur parliamentary constituency, Anupam Hazra, on Sunday alleged that a special ink mark was put on the TMC's symbol on the Machine (EVM) to misguide illiterate and semi-literate voters to vote for TMC by pressing that button.

Speaking to ANI, Hazra said, "When I entered the polling booth, I got the information that on the TMC button on EVM, there was a special ink mark placed to make people aware whom to vote, in case the voter is illiterate and cannot understand the Bengali language."

"The presiding tells voters that if you cannot understand Bengali then you can press on the ink mark which was on TMC button," added Hazra.

The BJP further said, "When I confronted the presiding officer, he started pretending as if he does not know anything. He is trying to fool me saying he doesn't know anything."

"I spoke to a few voters who said the presiding was whispering to them that they need to press the button which is inked. It is clearly a pre-planned game," the BJP added.

The seats that are polling today are Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC).

