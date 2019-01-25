WBBL final: Brisbane Heat bank on Grace Harris to counter Sydney Sixers

Brisbane Heat are banking upon their "once-in-a-generation" all-rounder to counter Ellyse Perry-led in the Women's (WBBL) final at the in Sydney.

"Grace is a once-in-a-generation for a lot of reasons. She is her own person, she can do things with bat and ball that essentially no woman can do in the world of and part of that is her mindset. She plays with such freedom and that carefree attitude. Let the shackles off, set her free and what happens, happens," Australia quoted Kirby Short, as saying.

The 25-year-old holds the highest strike rate in the fourth edition of the tournament, with her 373 runs coming at a rate of 150.40 run per 100 balls faced. Grace averages 26.64 and has one century and one fifty to her name in this season.

Grace, who struck the fastest WBBL century off 42 deliveries, forms an impressive top-three alongside top-order batswomen and

"You know you will get full commitment, freedom and she (Grace) won't sweat it either way, so that is really beneficial for the second half of the game," Short said.

The all-rounder struggled with a in the semi-final against the Thunder last week, however, Short has confirmed that Grace is set to play in the decider, adding she is fitter and stronger than ever.

Brisbane Heat, eyeing for a maiden title, and Sydney Sixers, hunting for their third consecutive trophy, will lock horns for the WBBL final on January 26.

