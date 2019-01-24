Authorities end search for missing Argentine footballer

Authorities have called off the search for Argentine on Thursday, after the plane he was travelling in dropped off the over the on Monday night.

Sala's former club, FC Nantes, however, urged to continue their search and tweeted, "FC Nantes has learnt that the search for the missing plane was called off. This search must not stop, @ and its supporters strongly ask for the search to find @EmilianoSala1 to go on, for his family and his near relatives. Together for Emi! #PrayForSala," on Thursday.

Guernsey Harbour Master Captain has outlined that chances of both the and Sala's survival at this stage are extremely "remote".

Air and from the Channel Islands, UK and took part in the and covered an area of approximately 1,700 square miles, with a significant amount of this searched more than once.

"There has been over 24 hours of continuous searching, with 80 hours combined flying time across three planes and five helicopters. Two lifeboats have also been involved, as well as assistance from various passing ships and fishing boats. We reviewed all the information available to us, as well as knowing what emergency was on board, and have taken the difficult decision to end the search," Barker said in a statement.

He further informed that Sala's family had been informed about the cessation of search, adding that the search had been "very thorough and extensive".

"Although we are no longer actively searching, the incident remains open and we will be broadcasting to all vessels and aircraft in the area to keep a lookout for any trace of the aircraft. This will continue indefinitely," he lastly highlighted in the official statement issued by on

There is no trace of the aircraft, the or the passenger until now, ever since the plane disappeared on Monday.

had just signed a record USD 19 million deal with City and was supposed to join the training. He had gone to Nantes, to bid farewell to his former teammates, and was on his way to when the incident occurred.

"At this time of immeasurable sadness, our thoughts are with the family and friends of both men on board, the fans of both FC Nantes, City, and their connections around the world," tweeted on Thursday.

"We were looking forward to providing Emiliano with the next step in his life and career. Those who met Emiliano described a good-natured and humble young man who was eager to impress in the Premier League," the football club further said in a statement.

Devastated fans have been paying their tribute to the promising footballer, with many lining outside the stadium.

