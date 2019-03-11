Pelosi, Schumer rap Trump plan to seek $8.6-bn wall funding in Budget

and on Sunday hinted that Donald Trump's reported plan to ask for $8.6 billion in the 2020 budget to fund the wall was a non-starter.

Recalling Congress' refusal to fund his wall, the Democratic leaders said in a statement, " refused to fund his wall and he was forced to admit defeat and reopen the government. The same thing will repeat itself if he tries this again. We hope he learned his lesson," reported.

" Trump hurt millions of Americans and caused widespread chaos when he recklessly shut down the government to try to get his expensive and ineffective wall, which he promised would be paid for by Mexico," the two leaders added.

They further suggested that Trump should put the border wall money towards education and workforce development programs.

According to media reports, Trump is expected to request $8.6 billion for the wall along the US- border.

The funding worth $5 billion will reportedly be pulled from the budget and $3.6 billion from the military construction budget at the The budget proposal also would include $3.6 million in military construction funding to help fund projects affected by the wall.

In December last year, the witnessed a partial shutdown which was triggered by the US after he demanded $5.7 billion in wall funding.