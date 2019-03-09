Brexit can be delayed past March 29 by only a few weeks at most: Tajani

It is crucial to prevent Britain from crashing out of the in a disorderly way without a deal, the head of the European Parliament told a German media outlet.

In an interview with the Funke group of newspapers, added the date of Brexit can be delayed past March 29 by only a few weeks at most.

British lawmakers are due to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan for a second time on Tuesday. May has said that, if her plan is defeated, lawmakers will be able to vote on Wednesday and Thursday on whether they want to leave the bloc without a deal, or ask for a short delay to Brexit. “It’s a matter now of avoiding the biggest mistake of all — a chaotic Brexit without contractual arrangements in place,” Tajani said in an interview due to be published on Saturday.

Such a disorderly no-deal Brexit would be a disaster for the British economy and would also hurt the EU, Tajani said, adding that he would be happy if Britain were to remain in the bloc.

Tajani said the political declaration on Brexit could perhaps be slightly more clearly formulated but he ruled out changing the withdrawal agreement, especially on the issue.

“I’m convinced that the exit date can only be delayed by a maximum of several weeks - from the end of March to the start of July at most,” he said.