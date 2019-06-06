We're in a bad situation: Hashim Amla after Proteas' third WC defeat

Continuing their winless run after losing to by six wickets on Wednesday, South African batsmen has admitted that the team is in a "bad situation".

"We're in a bad situation. We've played pretty average and we need to turn it around by playing our best cricket," Sport24.co.za quoted as saying.

It was the third match for Proteas in the World Cup, they lost the earlier two at the hands of England and Against hosts England, they faced a massive 104-run defeat, while beat them by 21 runs.

Despite losing all the three matches, stated that there is no lack of motivation and they are doing everything they can.

"I don't think there is a lack of motivation. Body language will always come up when you lose a game or two, or three. I certainly don't think anyone could fault body language today (Wednesday)... we fought. Everybody wants to perform ... there is no doubt about that. We're out there practising and doing everything we can to put the numbers on the board," he said.

will now compete with on June 10 and Amla feels that they have enough time to introspect.

"We're all disappointed, but we've got five days before the next game. You've got to allow some time for guys to introspect," he said.

