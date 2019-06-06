CWC'19: Dhoni sports gloves with Army insignia in Proteas match

Indian batsman Dhoni was seen donning the 'Balidan' (sacrifice) badge on his wicket-keeping glove during the team's ICC Men's match against on Wednesday.

' Cool' was spotted sporting the insignia, which was clearly seen while he stumped Andile Phehlukwayo. The regimental dagger is the insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces.

In 2011, Dhoni was given an honorary rank of and he has undergone training for a brief period with the para regiment.

During the course of his training in Agra, Dhoni is believed to have done five parachute jumps during the training period.

The former skipper's love for the is well known, as he has often expressed his desire of joining the forces.

Earlier this year, Dhoni and the Indian team wore caps during the ODI match against at Ranchi as a tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

India, who began their campaign on Wednesday, defeated by six wickets as struck an unbeaten century.

Dhoni also looked in fine touch in the match as he scored 34 runs but he was dismissed at the end of the match by

will next face in on June 9.

