JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Markets trend higher amid post-election euphoria, Nifty closes above 11,920
Business Standard

West Bengal: SC refuses to entertain Sawar Dhanania's plea

ANI  |  General News 

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by West Bengal state BJP unit treasurer Sawar Dhanania seeking protection from arrest in the cases registered against him ''due to political vendetta."

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi granted him seven days of protection from the arrest to move to the competent court in West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 16:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements