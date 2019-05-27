West Bengal: SC refuses to entertain Sawar Dhanania's plea

-
ALSO READ
SC dismisses plea seeking direction to ECI
SC refuses plea seeking withdrawal of recognition of BJP as political party
Supreme Court asks West Bengal government to allow BJP's 'Rath Yatra'
EC bars West Bengal BJP leader for 48 hours over sexually coloured remarks against TMC candidate
SC directs EC to act on complaint of TMC candidate Mahua Moitra
-
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by West Bengal state BJP unit treasurer Sawar Dhanania seeking protection from arrest in the cases registered against him ''due to political vendetta."
A Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi granted him seven days of protection from the arrest to move to the competent court in West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU