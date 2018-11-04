What happened to Patel, Nehru's Congress?: Raman Singh

Chief Minister on Sunday attacked the party, questioning as to how Sardar Vallabhai Patel's and 's got wiped out of the nation.

Addressing a public rally in Tundra ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, Singh said, "Why is Sardar Vallabhai Patel's and Pandit Nehru's limited to only two states now? What is the reason behind this?"

The Chief Minister further claimed that the Congress had not done anything for the welfare of the poor and the farmers whereas the has implemented various schemes for the same.

He alleged that the Rahul Gandhi-led party is only interested in "protesting and sloganeering" and does not believe in doing work in reality.

"All important leaders and ministers including Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, among others now say that is no more a backward state but is now moving towards a developed region. I assure we will develop it even further," Singh said.

On October 24, Singh filed his nomination from Rajnandgaon constituency for the upcoming state Assembly polls, after the BJP announced the names of its candidates for 77 out of 90 seats in the state.

The polls will take place in two phases. The first phase will commence on November 12 while the second phase will be held on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

