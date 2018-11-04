Keep all options open for Ram Temple construction: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

on Sunday said that all options for facilitating the construction of must be kept open and that the community of saints should keep pushing and praying for an early resolution to the matter.

Addressing the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti here, said, "We have three options--firstly we should continue with the talks to resolve the issue, secondly we should request the for the earliest decision in the matter and lastly, we should ask the government for an ordinance. This is a matter which is pending for 500 years and people have some hope. People of want that a grand temple must be built at Ayodhya. We should make efforts and keep praying to fulfil the wish of people of "

Further highlighting the role of the community of seers, he said, "Whenever there has been any crisis in the country, the communities of saints have come forward to offer its assistance. It is the duty of saints to both maintain peace as well as to awake the society. We have led people on the path of peace as well as have revolutionised society when needed."

The two-day congregation of seers and saint will be concluding today at the in Many prominent saints from all across the country have addressed the gathering and expressed their views on the issue of Ayodhya conflict.

On October 29, the adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till next year to fix a date for the hearing. The court was hearing the matter which challenged the 2010 ruling of the which divided the disputed land into three parts.

