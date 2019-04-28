What we've achieved is historic, Sergio Busquets after winning La Liga title

Midfielder Sergio Busquets termed his team Barcelona's achievement 'historic' after they registered a narrow 1-0 victory over Levante which helped them clinch La Liga title.
"It'll be difficult for anyone to win eight out of 11 league titles again. La Liga has the best teams who fight for all the European trophies, so it's very difficult to win. What we've achieved is historic," Goal.com quoted Busquets as saying.
Busquets also praised his team-mate Lionel Messi, who is the leading scorer in this season of La Liga with goal tally of 34.
"Barcelona is a great club but what we've achieved is even greater. It's true that having the best player in the world (Lionel Messi) makes it easier, but the credit belongs to everyone," Busquets said.
He also expressed that after winning La Liga their focus will be on clinching the Champions League title as well.
"Closing out a league or any title is tough, and it was tough. But it was time to finish off the league and focus on the Champions League. If we hadn't done that, this week would've been even tougher," Busquets said.
Barcelona have reached in the semi-finals of Champions League and will compete with Liverpool on May 2.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU