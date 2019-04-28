Taskin, Farhad recalled to Bangladesh ODI squad for Ireland, Windies tri-series

Pacer Taskin Ahmed and all-rounder Farhad Reza have been recalled to Bangladesh's one-day international squad for the tri-series against host Ireland and West Indies, beginning May 5.
Taskin has been recovering from an ankle injury he sustained during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) game. The 25-year-old was adviced a three-week rest and later made a comeback in the recent Dhaka Premier League (DPL). Farhad, who has not played an ODI since December 2011, was the highest wicket-taker in DPL, returning with 38 wickets from 16 games.
Earlier, Bangladesh had announced its 15-man squad for the World Cup, which saw the inclusion of uncapped right-arm pacer Abu Jayed at the expense of Taskin, who was sidelined due to injury concerns.
Taskin, who last featured in October 2017, was not named in the squad for the tri-series initially. The squad for the series was announced with the World Cup team and featured 17 players including Nayeem Hasan and Yasir Ali Rabbi as stand-bys.
However, the management reconsidered and added Taskin and Farhad in the squad, ICC reported.
Following is the squad: Masrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das, Soumya Sarker, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Mithun, Shabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Shaifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Farhad Reza.
