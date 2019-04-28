Taskin, Farhad recalled to Bangladesh ODI squad for Ireland, Windies tri-series

and all-rounder have been recalled to Bangladesh's one-day international squad for the tri-series against host and West Indies, beginning May 5.

Taskin has been recovering from an ankle he sustained during a (BPL) game. The 25-year-old was adviced a three-week rest and later made a comeback in the recent (DPL). Farhad, who has not played an ODI since December 2011, was the highest wicket-taker in DPL, returning with 38 wickets from 16 games.

Earlier, had announced its 15-man squad for the World Cup, which saw the inclusion of uncapped right-arm Abu Jayed at the expense of Taskin, who was sidelined due to concerns.

Taskin, who last featured in October 2017, was not named in the squad for the tri-series initially. The squad for the series was announced with team and featured 17 players including and Rabbi as stand-bys.

However, the management reconsidered and added Taskin and Farhad in the squad, ICC reported.

Following is the squad: Masrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das, Soumya Sarker, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, (vc), Mohammad Mithun, Shabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Shaifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed,

