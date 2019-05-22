Will not give room to rioters who disrupt our nation: Widodo

JUST IN
ANI  |  Asia 

Threatening police action, Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday said that people who disturb "security, the process of democracy, and the unity" of Indonesia will not be tolerated in the wake of riots which claimed the lives of six people.

Riots took place in the nation after poll results were announced. Widodo secured another term in office after the results were released on Tuesday.

"I do not tolerate anyone who will disturb security, the process of democracy, and the unity of our beloved nation. We will not give room to rioters who will disrupt our nation," Xinhua quoted Widodo as saying.

Media reports suggest that social media would be partially blocked in Indonesia in a bid to prevent the spread of fake news.

"There is no choice, the military and police will take firm actions in accordance with the law," the Indonesian President added.

Prabowo Subianto, who lost the elections to Widodo also called for peace after violence broke out in Jakarta following the declaration of poll results.

"Avoid physical assault, be polite and respect apparatus," he urged.

Apart from the deceased, over 200 people were wounded in the riots. Mobs clashed with security forces and set fire to a police dormitory and vehicles in the Indonesian capital on Tuesday once the official results were announced.

Meanwhile, police have put Jakarta on terror alert after dozens of suspected militants were detained before the results were announced on Tuesday.

