Threatening police action, Indonesian on Wednesday said that people who disturb "security, the process of democracy, and the unity" of will not be tolerated in the wake of riots which claimed the lives of six people.

Riots took place in the nation after poll results were announced. secured another term in office after the results were released on Tuesday.

"I do not tolerate anyone who will disturb security, the process of democracy, and the unity of our beloved nation. We will not give room to rioters who will disrupt our nation," quoted as saying.

suggest that would be partially blocked in in a bid to prevent the spread of fake news.

"There is no choice, the military and police will take firm actions in accordance with the law," the Indonesian added.

Prabowo Subianto, who lost the elections to Widodo also called for peace after violence broke out in following the declaration of poll results.

"Avoid physical assault, be polite and respect apparatus," he urged.

Apart from the deceased, over 200 people were wounded in the riots. Mobs clashed with security forces and set fire to a police dormitory and vehicles in the Indonesian capital on Tuesday once the official results were announced.

Meanwhile, police have put on terror alert after dozens of suspected militants were detained before the results were announced on Tuesday.

