Will take Rahul to court: Lalit Modi on Congress chief's 'all Modis are chor' remark

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief operating officer (COO) Lalit Modi on Friday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his "all thieves have Modi in their surnames" jibe and said he would take the Congress chief to a court in the United Kingdom. "The papu @rahulgandhi says "All MODI's are CHOR's". Well he will be taken to court in the UK by Me. But reality is that the world knows 5 decades of daylight looting of India was and is done by none other than the Gandhi family," Lalit tweeted.
"Kaun #chor Kaun #chowkidar - you decide. @RahulGandhi @narendramodi @lalitkmodi" read his second tweet posted along with a video of the alleged scams done by Congress.
