Wins over Pakistan will boost England at World Cup, says Eoin Morgan

The victories over Pakistan in the ongoing ODI series have boosted England's confidence going into the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, beginning May 30, said captain

The Morgan-led team pulled off a total of 359 under 45 overs with the help of wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow, who played a knock of 128 off 93 balls. The win also marked England's second highest successful run-chase.

"When guys perform like this, it builds confidence within the changing room. With regards to looking ahead, that is a really positive thing for our group," ICC quoted Morgan, as saying.

The captain, moreover, gave a hint that there could be changes and rotations in the last two of the five matches as England have already won the series.

"Hopefully, we'll see - his preparations have been really good. There will be more opportunity for Joe (Denly), hopefully, in the next two games. Being such a small ground, we only tend to play one spinner here - obviously, Moeen (Ali) played as well, and we had the luxury of having Joe (Root) as the allrounder. So it's unfortunate that he only bowled one over, but I think he'll have a chance again in, hopefully, one of the next two games," he said.

Meanwhile, credited the (IPL) for helping him grow. The wicket-keeper batsman, who was the debutant in the 12th edition of IPL, was in prolific form while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He formed a brilliant opening partnership with his Ashes rival Despite playing only 10 of the 15 games, finished as Hyderabad's second-highest run-scorer.

"I genuinely loved it, being over there (India). You are able to learn different things from different coaches and different players that are qualified within their own right. So, if you're able to keep learning from them, as well as the guys over here (England), then that can only be a good thing. And playing under that pressure and expectation, hopefully, can only help," he said.

built a 159-run opening stand with that smoothened their chase. The duo has now struck 1675 runs opening the innings at an average of 64.42, making it the most successful opening partnership for England in ODI ever and went past and Ian Bell's tally of 1580.

"To knock 360 off with five overs left is really pleasing for us as a group. You want to be going on and getting 160 or 170, and potentially 200 and seeing your team through. That's where we're at as a group of players at the moment, having a competition to go and get the 150s and 160s, and beyond," Bairstow said.

England will next meet Pakistan for the fourth ODI on May 17 at Nottingham.