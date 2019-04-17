World Cup: Jofra Archer given chance to press his case for selection

will have a chance to press his case for selection after the uncapped all-rounder was included Wednesday in a 17-man squad for next month's one-day internationals against Ireland and Pakistan.

The dynamic Barbados-born all-rounder was left out of the 15-man preliminary squad also announced by tournament hosts England on Wednesday.

But England in common with all other teams, have a May 23 deadline to announce their final squad.

Sussex star Archer, 24, has an English father and holds a British passport.

He completed a three-year qualification period on March 17 after the England and changed its residency rules.

Under the previous system he would not have been eligible until the winter of 2022 after a seven-year residency.

But he could now have as many as six one-day internationals -- one against Ireland and five against Pakistan -- to stake his claim before England unveil their World Cup squad.

England preliminary World Cup squad and squads for matches against Ireland and Pakistan announced Wednesday:



England preliminary 15-man World Cup squad: (Middlesex, capt), (Worcestershire), (Yorkshire), (Lancashire, wkt), (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

England 17-man squad for Pakistan ODIs: Morgan (capt), Ali, (Sussex), Bairstow, Buttler (wkt), Curran, Denly, Chris Jordan (Sussex), Hales, Plunkett, Rashid, Root, Roy, Stokes, Willey, Woakes, Wood.

England 14-man squad versus Ireland ODI and Pakistan IT20: Morgan (capt), Archer, Sam Billings (Kent), Curran, Denly, Jordan, Hales, Plunkett, Rashid, Root, Roy, James Vince (Hampshire), Willey, Wood.